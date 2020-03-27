UrduPoint.com
First Person Dies Of COVID-19 In Nicaragua - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Nicaraguan Ministry of Health said that the first patient had died of the coronavirus in the country, La Prensa media outlet reported.

According to the ministry, only two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nicaragua so far.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

More than 531,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 24,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

