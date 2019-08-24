UrduPoint.com
First Possible Vaping-Related Death Reported In US - Illinois Health Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) An individual in the United States has died due to a respiratory illness linked to vaping which may be the first in the country, the state of Illinois Department of Public Health said in a press release.

"The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) learned of the death of an individual who had recently vaped and was hospitalized with severe respiratory illness," the release said on Friday.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the release that the situation is alarming and word must get out that vaping or using e-cigarettes can be dangerous.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is helping investigate the cases.

The release added that the number of cases of people reported to IDPH who have used e-cigarettes or vaped and have been hospitalized with respiratory symptoms has doubled in the last week.

The IDHP currently has 22 people, ages 17 to 38, who have experienced respiratory illness after vaping or using e-cigarettes, the release said. It added that IDPH is currently working with local health departments to investigate another potential 12 individuals were vaping-linked respiratory illnesses.

Affected individuals experience respiratory symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, and fatigue, the release said.

