First Power Unit of Belarusian NPP Has Capacity Raised to 100% - Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The first power unit of Belarus' Astravets Nuclear Power Plant had its capacity raised to 100 percent, static and dynamic tests will continue, the country's energy ministry said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The first power unit of Belarus' Astravets Nuclear Power Plant had its capacity raised to 100 percent, static and dynamic tests will continue, the country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

"On January 12, at 19:57 [16:57 GMT], the capacity of the first power unit of the Belarusian NPP was raised to the nominal level," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Thermal power is currently assessed at 3,200MW, while electric power totals 1,700MW.

"Static and dynamic tests will continue at the power unit in accordance with the pilot operation stage program," the statement read on.