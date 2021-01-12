UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Children Killed, 11 Injured By Landmine Blasts In Syria - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Five Children Killed, 11 Injured by Landmine Blasts in Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Two separate incidents involving land mines exploding in Syria have left five children killed and 11 others injured, Syrian news agency SANA reported on Monday.

The first episode took place in the Daraa province in the country's south. Citing a police source, the agency said two children died and 10 others were injured by an explosion of a land mine in Al Sheikh Maskin.

Most of them reportedly belonged to one family.

The other explosion took place in the eastern Deir Ez-Zor province, where three children were killed and another one was injured in Al Bukamal.

These and numerous other mines were planted in civilian settlements by Islamic State terrorists (banned in Russia) before they were pushed out by the government forces. Demining efforts continue daily, but reports of mines detonating on children continue to occur occasionally.

Related Topics

Injured Police Syria Russia Died Family Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

2 minutes ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

56 minutes ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

56 minutes ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

8 minutes ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.