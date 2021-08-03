Five Dead, 2 Taken Hostage in Tribal Clash in Papua New Guinea - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) A tribal clash in Papua New Guinea's East Sepik province left 5 people dead, 2 hostages captured and several others injured, the National newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The conflict between Mui villagers of Maprik and Bapandu villagers started two weeks ago, when a Bapandu man in a state of intoxication went to Mui village and chopped the leg of a sleeping man. In retaliation, Mui villagers decided to set Bapandu on fire, the paper added.

In remote areas of Papua New Guinea the police presence is insufficient. No police officers attended the scene of the conflict to impede its escalation and casualties. The police blamed their absence on logistic problems.

Tribal violence is a common occurrence in Papua New Guinea. In April 2021, 19 people were killed in inter-tribal fighting. The influx of guns into the country exacerbates tribal clashes, which cause dozens of deaths and thousands of displacements each year.