UrduPoint.com

Five Dead, 2 Taken Hostage In Tribal Clash In Papua New Guinea - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 01:18 PM

Five Dead, 2 Taken Hostage in Tribal Clash in Papua New Guinea - Reports

A tribal clash in Papua New Guinea's East Sepik province left 5 people dead, 2 hostages captured and several others injured, the National newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) A tribal clash in Papua New Guinea's East Sepik province left 5 people dead, 2 hostages captured and several others injured, the National newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The conflict between Mui villagers of Maprik and Bapandu villagers started two weeks ago, when a Bapandu man in a state of intoxication went to Mui village and chopped the leg of a sleeping man. In retaliation, Mui villagers decided to set Bapandu on fire, the paper added.

In remote areas of Papua New Guinea the police presence is insufficient. No police officers attended the scene of the conflict to impede its escalation and casualties. The police blamed their absence on logistic problems.

Tribal violence is a common occurrence in Papua New Guinea. In April 2021, 19 people were killed in inter-tribal fighting. The influx of guns into the country exacerbates tribal clashes, which cause dozens of deaths and thousands of displacements each year.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Man Papua New Guinea April

Recent Stories

Russia Records 22,010 COVId-19 cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 22,010 COVId-19 cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 Auto giant Stellantis posts strong profit in inaug ..

Auto giant Stellantis posts strong profit in inaugural first half

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Calling on Afghan Government, Taliban to Qu ..

Moscow Calling on Afghan Government, Taliban to Quickly Launch Meaningful Negoti ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Mulling Cyberattack Against Iran Over Mercer St ..

UK Mulling Cyberattack Against Iran Over Mercer Street Incident - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Abbasi differs with Shehbaz on reasons of PML-N de ..

Abbasi differs with Shehbaz on reasons of PML-N defeat in 2018 general elections

13 minutes ago
 Restoration of Inter-Korean Hotline Requested by K ..

Restoration of Inter-Korean Hotline Requested by Kim Jong Un - South Korean Inte ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.