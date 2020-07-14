UrduPoint.com
Five Dead, 38 Missing After Flash Flood In Indonesia - Rescuers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

At least five people have died and 38 are missing after a flash flood caused by heavy rains in the Indonesian province of South Sulawesi, the rescue services said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) At least five people have died and 38 are missing after a flash flood caused by heavy rains in the Indonesian province of South Sulawesi, the rescue services said on Tuesday.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the rains caused a river to overflow, flooding the province's North Luwu regency.

"So far five people have been confirmed dead, 10 others are under treatment at a hospital in Masamba and 38 others are being searched for," Fajri Mursalin, responsible for the provincial rescue data center, told Xinhua.

Severe floods triggered by heavy rains cause considerable damage every year in Indonesia.

More Stories From World

