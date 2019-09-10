(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Five people were killed and 24 others injured as a bus overturned near the city of Hunchun in China's northeastern province of Jilin, the city's authorities said on Tuesday.

"In the morning of September 10, 2019, a group of 28 villagers from the Shuangxin Village, Ying'an Township under Hunchun City rented a private medium sized passenger vehicle for a trip to Dahuanggou.

At about 9:45 a.m. [01:45 GMT], the vehicle crashed at the 152 KM site of the Muchang section of the provincial road in the Ying'an Township, causing the death of 5 people (including the driver), 24 others were injured," the statement, which was published on the Hunchun government's Weibo account, said.

All those injured have been sent to local hospitals and an investigation into the incident is underway.