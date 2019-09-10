UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed, 24 Injured In Bus Crash In China's Northeast - Local Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

Five Killed, 24 Injured in Bus Crash in China's Northeast - Local Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Five people were killed and 24 others injured as a bus overturned near the city of Hunchun in China's northeastern province of Jilin, the city's authorities said on Tuesday.

"In the morning of September 10, 2019, a group of 28 villagers from the Shuangxin Village, Ying'an Township under Hunchun City rented a private medium sized passenger vehicle for a trip to Dahuanggou.

At about 9:45 a.m. [01:45 GMT], the vehicle crashed at the 152 KM site of the Muchang section of the provincial road in the Ying'an Township, causing the death of 5 people (including the driver), 24 others were injured," the statement, which was published on the Hunchun government's Weibo account, said.

All those injured have been sent to local hospitals and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Related Topics

Injured China Driver Road Vehicle Jilin SITE September 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Estonian President says her country and ..

2 hours ago

Indian Fascist Regime has Crossed all limits; Gen ..

4 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Monday

4 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince receives Japanese Ambassador

4 hours ago

UAE paper hails Dubai Metro on its 10th anniversar ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.