Five Migrant Children in US Custody Test Positive for COVID-19 - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Five migrant children under US custody in the state of New York have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a statement sent to Sputnik on Friday.

"As of April 2, 2020, there have been a total of five confirmed COVID-19 disease cases among UAC [unaccompanied alien children] in two New York facilities," the statement said.

A total of 23 migrant children have been tested with 15 coming back negative and five results still pending, the statement said.

Moreover, there are at least 18 individuals affiliated with the health agency's Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) programs who have tested positive for COVID-19, the statement said.

About 3,100 migrant children are under care and custody of ORR, the statement said. The health agency added that it has stopped placing migrant children in the states of California, New York and Washington, which are some of the most impacted by the outbreak.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State increased to 102,863 and the number of deaths to 2,935.