UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Migrant Children In US Custody Test Positive For COVID-19 - Health Agency

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Five Migrant Children in US Custody Test Positive for COVID-19 - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Five migrant children under US custody in the state of New York have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a statement sent to Sputnik on Friday.

"As of April 2, 2020, there have been a total of five confirmed COVID-19 disease cases among UAC [unaccompanied alien children] in two New York facilities," the statement said.

A total of 23 migrant children have been tested with 15 coming back negative and five results still pending, the statement said.

Moreover, there are at least 18 individuals affiliated with the health agency's Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) programs who have tested positive for COVID-19, the statement said.

About 3,100 migrant children are under care and custody of ORR, the statement said. The health agency added that it has stopped placing migrant children in the states of California, New York and Washington, which are some of the most impacted by the outbreak.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State increased to 102,863 and the number of deaths to 2,935.

Related Topics

Washington New York April 2020 Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

12 minutes ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

12 minutes ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

1 hour ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

2 hours ago

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

2 hours ago

UN chief urges global unity in mobilizing efforts ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.