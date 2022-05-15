UrduPoint.com

Five People Killed, 2 Injured In Israeli Missile Strike On Syria's Research Center

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Five People Killed, 2 Injured in Israeli Missile Strike on Syria's Research Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) The Israeli Air Force's F-16 fighter jets attacked a research center near the Syrian northwestern city of Masyaf and the port of Baniyas, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, the deputy head of the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

"On May 13, from 20:25 to 20:32 (Moscow time, from 17:25 to 17:32 GMT), six F-16 fighters of the Israeli air forces launched 22 guided missile strikes against the Syrian scientific research center in the area of Masyaf city and Baniyas seaport without entering Syrian airspace. Sixteen missiles and one unmanned aerial vehicle were destroyed by the air defense forces of the Syrian Arab Republic," Zhuravlev told a briefing.

During the airstrike, three Syrian soldiers and two civilians were killed, and two soldiers sustained injuries, Zhuravlev said, adding that special equipment storage facilities at the center were damaged.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Vehicle May From Arab

Recent Stories

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

21 minutes ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

21 minutes ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

1 hour ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

1 hour ago
 Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filth ..

Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filthy language among young generat ..

1 hour ago
 NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesma ..

NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesman

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.