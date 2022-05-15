MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) The Israeli Air Force's F-16 fighter jets attacked a research center near the Syrian northwestern city of Masyaf and the port of Baniyas, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, the deputy head of the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

"On May 13, from 20:25 to 20:32 (Moscow time, from 17:25 to 17:32 GMT), six F-16 fighters of the Israeli air forces launched 22 guided missile strikes against the Syrian scientific research center in the area of Masyaf city and Baniyas seaport without entering Syrian airspace. Sixteen missiles and one unmanned aerial vehicle were destroyed by the air defense forces of the Syrian Arab Republic," Zhuravlev told a briefing.

During the airstrike, three Syrian soldiers and two civilians were killed, and two soldiers sustained injuries, Zhuravlev said, adding that special equipment storage facilities at the center were damaged.