Five People Killed in Car Accident in Siberia - Krasnoyarsk Regional Authorities

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Five people were killed in a car accident that occurred in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory on Tuesday morning, local authorities report.

According to preliminary information, a Honda Civic Ferio crashed into an oncoming GAZ 2747 van after the Honda driver pulled into the opposite lane.

"Five men were killed as a result of the road accident - the driver and the passengers of the Honda vehicle," local authorities said.

The car accident occurred in the Achinsk area at 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday (23:00 GMT on Monday).