Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Five soldiers were killed and 11 more injured in twin attacks early Saturday in the north of Burkina Faso , the army said in a statement.

"Military units in Bahn (Loroum province) and Yense (Yatenga province) were targeted by almost simultaneous terrorist attacks," at around 3:00 am, killing five soldiers, the statement said.