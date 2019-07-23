UrduPoint.com
Five Wounded As Syria Rocket Hits Turkey Border Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:25 PM

Rocket fire from Syria injured five people in a Turkish border town, the Turkish defence ministry said on Tuesday

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Rocket fire from Syria injured five people in a Turkish border town, the Turkish defence ministry said on Tuesday.

One of two rockets fired hit a house and "lightly wounded" five in the town of Ceylanpinar in Sanliurfa province on Monday night, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.

They were taken to hospital for treatment, it added.

Turkish media, including CNN Turk, reported six injured including a child, adding that the owner of the house was "in a serious condition".

Turkish armed forces responded, "destroying seven targets" inside Syria, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It was not clear who was responsible for the missiles from Syria or their origin.

The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia controls parts of northeastern and northern Syria. Ankara considers it a "terrorist" offshoot of Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey.

