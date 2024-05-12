Flash Flooding In Afghanistan Kills At Least 300, Many Reported Missing: UN
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 01:50 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Heavy rains have set off flash floods across Afghanistan, killing more than 300 people in one province and destroying thousands of homes, the UN World food Programme (WFP) reported on Saturday.
Most of the dead there were women and children, the UN agency said. At least 2,000 homes have been destroyed.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Taliban government, posted on the social media platform X that "hundreds ... have succumbed to these calamitous floods, while a substantial number have sustained injuries.”
Mujahid identified the provinces of Badakhshan, Baghlan, Ghor and Herat as the worst hit. He added that “the extensive devastation” has resulted in “significant financial losses.”
He said the government had ordered all available resources mobilized to rescue people, transport the injured and recover the dead.
The World Food Programme said it was distributing fortified biscuits to the survivors of one of the many floods that hit Afghanistan over the last few weeks, mostly the northern province of Baghlan, which bore the brunt of the deluges Friday.
The floods hit as Afghanistan is still reeling from a string of earthquakes at the beginning of the year as well as severe flooding in March, Salma Ben Aissa, Afghanistan director for the International Rescue Committee was quoted as saying in media reports.
“Communities have lost entire families, while livelihoods have been decimated as a result,” she said. “This should sound an alarm bell for world leaders and international donors: we call upon them to not forget Afghanistan during these turbulent global times.”
Richard Bennett, U.N. special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, said on X that the floods are a stark reminder of Afghanistan's vulnerability to the climate crisis and both immediate aid and long-term planning by the Taliban and international actors are needed.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "saddened" by the loss of life in Afghanistan's floods.
"The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. He extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured, " His spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement issued at UN Headquarters in New York.
"The United Nations and its partners in Afghanistan are coordinating with the de facto authorities to swiftly assess needs and provide emergency assistance," the statement added.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From World
-
Man City close in on Premier League title, Burnley relegated40 minutes ago
-
'Miracle' survivor found 5 days after S.Africa building collapse50 minutes ago
-
Nadal eyes French Open despite Rome exit as Djokovic laughs off bottle drama50 minutes ago
-
Flash flooding in Afghanistan kills at least 300, many reported missing: UN1 hour ago
-
Kane to miss Bayern's last home game with back injury1 hour ago
-
EU's Michel condemns Israel's Rafah evacuation orders1 hour ago
-
'Fine' Djokovic dons cycling crash helmet after Rome bottle drama2 hours ago
-
'They drowned together': Lives swept away by Afghanistan floods2 hours ago
-
Police disband pro-Palestinian student encampments across US2 hours ago
-
Brazil's catastrophic weather spawns spate of conspiracy theories3 hours ago
-
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit3 hours ago
-
Gvardiol double sinks Fulham as Man City go top of Premier League3 hours ago