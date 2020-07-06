Floods batter Japan as virus cases surge in Tokyo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Floods have wreaked havoc in Japan as corona-virus cases surged on Monday, local media reported. At least 25 people died due to incessant rains since last weekend on Kumamoto province in Japan's southwestern Kyushu island, daily The Mainichi reported.

Rescue efforts are going on to find the missing residents while rains continued in the province, and 17 more are feared to be dead. Local authorities have moved around 1,500 people to 86 evacuation centers across the province.

Meanwhile, the Japanese capital Tokyo on Monday reported more 102 corona-virus cases � above 100 for five consecutive days.The capital has reported 6,867 infections amid concerns over the second wave of COVID-19.

According to Kyodo news agency, 20,478 people tested positive in the country, including 712 from Diamond Princess ship, 149 from Costa Atlantica, 14 from government-chartered flights. Japan has tested 412,102 people to detect the virus. 977 people have died due to the infection.