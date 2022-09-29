UrduPoint.com

Flow Of Russians To Kazakhstan Will Not Affect Food Security - Kazakh Trade Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Flow of Russians to Kazakhstan Will Not Affect Food Security - Kazakh Trade Minister

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The flow of Russian nationals to Kazakhstan does not affect the country's food security, but may cause regional disproportions, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin said on Thursday.

"If we take the number of Russians who arrived in Kazakhstan, it will account for fractions of a percent in proportion to the whole Kazakh population. It does not affect the food security in any way," Zhumangarin told reporters at the national parliament.

On Tuesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Astana would conduct talks with Moscow amid increasing number of Russian citizens arriving in Kazakhstan.

The acting head of the Migration Service Committee of the Kazakh Internal Ministry, Aslan Atalykov, said that about 98,000 Russians had entered Kazakhstan since September 21, and that 64,234 Russians left, citing border service data.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization on September 21, thousands of Russians left for neighboring countries that they can enter without needing to apply for a visa, such as Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's mobilization resources total 25 million people, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Astana Vladimir Putin Belarus Georgia Kazakhstan Mongolia May September Visa Border Million

Recent Stories

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

17 minutes ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

46 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

3 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.