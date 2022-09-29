Flow of Russians to Kazakhstan Will Not Affect Food Security - Kazakh Trade Minister

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The flow of Russian nationals to Kazakhstan does not affect the country's food security, but may cause regional disproportions, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin said on Thursday.

"If we take the number of Russians who arrived in Kazakhstan, it will account for fractions of a percent in proportion to the whole Kazakh population. It does not affect the food security in any way," Zhumangarin told reporters at the national parliament.

On Tuesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Astana would conduct talks with Moscow amid increasing number of Russian citizens arriving in Kazakhstan.

The acting head of the Migration Service Committee of the Kazakh Internal Ministry, Aslan Atalykov, said that about 98,000 Russians had entered Kazakhstan since September 21, and that 64,234 Russians left, citing border service data.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization on September 21, thousands of Russians left for neighboring countries that they can enter without needing to apply for a visa, such as Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's mobilization resources total 25 million people, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.