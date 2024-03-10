Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) South African Premiership table on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 17 14 3 0 32 4 45

Pirates 20 9 6 5 25 19 33

Stellenbosch 19 9 5 5 23 17 32

SuperSport 19 9 5 5 25 22 32

Cape Town 19 9 4 6 20 14 31

Sekhukhune 19 9 3 7 22 16 30

Chiefs 20 8 5 7 19 15 29

Galaxy 18 7 4 7 17 14 25

Polokwane 18 6 6 6 13 15 24

AmaZulu 20 5 9 6 17 20 24

Chippa 20 5 8 7 17 20 23

Arrows 19 7 2 10 20 26 23

Royal 18 6 4 8 16 24 22

Swallows 20 5 6 9 14 23 21

Richards Bay 20 3 5 12 15 28 14

Spurs 20 3 3 14 18 36 12

