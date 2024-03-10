Football: South African Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) South African Premiership table on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 17 14 3 0 32 4 45
Pirates 20 9 6 5 25 19 33
Stellenbosch 19 9 5 5 23 17 32
SuperSport 19 9 5 5 25 22 32
Cape Town 19 9 4 6 20 14 31
Sekhukhune 19 9 3 7 22 16 30
Chiefs 20 8 5 7 19 15 29
Galaxy 18 7 4 7 17 14 25
Polokwane 18 6 6 6 13 15 24
AmaZulu 20 5 9 6 17 20 24
Chippa 20 5 8 7 17 20 23
Arrows 19 7 2 10 20 26 23
Royal 18 6 4 8 16 24 22
Swallows 20 5 6 9 14 23 21
Richards Bay 20 3 5 12 15 28 14
Spurs 20 3 3 14 18 36 12
