Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) South African Premiership table on Monday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 23 18 5 0 42 8 59

Stellenbosch 25 13 7 5 35 19 46

-----------------------------------

Pirates 25 12 7 6 39 23 43

-----------------------------------

Sekhukhune 25 11 6 8 29 22 39

Galaxy 24 11 4 9 26 20 37

Cape Town 25 9 8 8 25 22 35

SuperSport 25 9 8 8 30 31 35

Chiefs 25 9 6 10 21 20 33

Chippa 25 8 8 9 24 23 32

Arrows 25 9 5 11 28 38 32

AmaZulu 25 7 10 8 20 24 31

Polokwane 25 7 9 9 19 27 30

Royal 24 8 5 11 22 37 29

Swallows 25 6 8 11 19 29 26

-----------------------------------

Richards Bay 25 5 5 15 18 32 20

-----------------------------------

Spurs 25 4 3 18 19 41 15

Note: First, second into CAF Champions League, third into CAF Confederation Cup with FA Cup winners, second-last into play-offs, last relegated

Related Topics

Polokwane Cape Town

Recent Stories

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

3 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

3 hours ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

3 hours ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

3 hours ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

3 hours ago
 Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital ..

Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched

3 hours ago
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement ..

Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse

3 hours ago
 Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter ..

Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests

3 hours ago
 Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says ..

Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel

3 hours ago
 PTI leaders get interim bail

PTI leaders get interim bail

3 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update

3 hours ago
 French actor Depardieu released after sexual assau ..

French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning

3 hours ago

More Stories From World