Football: South African Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) South African Premiership table on Monday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 23 18 5 0 42 8 59
Stellenbosch 25 13 7 5 35 19 46
-----------------------------------
Pirates 25 12 7 6 39 23 43
-----------------------------------
Sekhukhune 25 11 6 8 29 22 39
Galaxy 24 11 4 9 26 20 37
Cape Town 25 9 8 8 25 22 35
SuperSport 25 9 8 8 30 31 35
Chiefs 25 9 6 10 21 20 33
Chippa 25 8 8 9 24 23 32
Arrows 25 9 5 11 28 38 32
AmaZulu 25 7 10 8 20 24 31
Polokwane 25 7 9 9 19 27 30
Royal 24 8 5 11 22 37 29
Swallows 25 6 8 11 19 29 26
-----------------------------------
Richards Bay 25 5 5 15 18 32 20
-----------------------------------
Spurs 25 4 3 18 19 41 15
Note: First, second into CAF Champions League, third into CAF Confederation Cup with FA Cup winners, second-last into play-offs, last relegated
Recent Stories
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel
PTI leaders get interim bail
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update
French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning
More Stories From World
-
Tesla wins key China security clearance during Musk visit30 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 3rd update30 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership result30 minutes ago
-
Nadal keeps his clay dream alive as he battles past Cachin40 minutes ago
-
Campaigning EU chief defends record during debate40 minutes ago
-
US, Mexican presidents order 'concrete' border steps: statement50 minutes ago
-
Global pandemic agreement talks in race against time50 minutes ago
-
Gaza protesters defy Columbia deadline to leave campus2 hours ago
-
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor3 hours ago
-
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year3 hours ago
-
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse3 hours ago
-
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests3 hours ago