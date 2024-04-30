Football: South African Premiership table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) South African Premiership table on Monday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 23 18 5 0 42 8 59

Stellenbosch 25 13 7 5 35 19 46

-----------------------------------

Pirates 25 12 7 6 39 23 43

-----------------------------------

Sekhukhune 25 11 6 8 29 22 39

Galaxy 24 11 4 9 26 20 37

Cape Town 25 9 8 8 25 22 35

SuperSport 25 9 8 8 30 31 35

Chiefs 25 9 6 10 21 20 33

Chippa 25 8 8 9 24 23 32

Arrows 25 9 5 11 28 38 32

AmaZulu 25 7 10 8 20 24 31

Polokwane 25 7 9 9 19 27 30

Royal 24 8 5 11 22 37 29

Swallows 25 6 8 11 19 29 26

-----------------------------------

Richards Bay 25 5 5 15 18 32 20

-----------------------------------

Spurs 25 4 3 18 19 41 15

Note: First, second into CAF Champions League, third into CAF Confederation Cup with FA Cup winners, second-last into play-offs, last relegated