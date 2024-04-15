Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 31 24 6 1 67 20 78
Barcelona 31 21 7 3 62 34 70
Girona 31 20 5 6 63 39 65
Atletico Madrid 31 19 4 8 59 36 61
--------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 31 16 9 6 51 29 57
--------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 31 13 11 7 45 33 50
--------------------------------------
Real Betis 31 11 12 8 38 37 45
Valencia 30 12 8 10 33 32 44
Villarreal 31 10 9 12 49 54 39
Getafe 31 9 12 10 37 43 39
Osasuna 30 11 6 13 36 43 39
Las Palmas 31 10 7 14 29 35 37
Sevilla 31 8 10 13 39 44 34
Alaves 31 8 8 15 26 38 32
Real Mallorca 31 6 13 12 25 36 31
Rayo Vallecano 31 6 13 12 25 38 31
Celta Vigo 31 6 10 15 33 46 28
--------------------------------------
Cadiz 31 4 13 14 21 41 25
Granada 31 3 8 20 32 60 17
Almeria 31 1 11 19 30 62 14
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From World
-
Former Syrian general faces war crimes charges in Swedish court9 minutes ago
-
'From Gaza With Love': Palestinian Saint Levant rouses Coachella9 minutes ago
-
Paris Olympics flame to be lit in its Greek birthplace9 minutes ago
-
Nepalis demand safeguards a decade after deadly Everest disaster19 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated19 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table19 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares fall after Iran attack on Israel19 minutes ago
-
Key stops of 2024 Paris Olympics torch relay in Greece20 minutes ago
-
France hosts Sudan conference a year into 'forgotten' war20 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated6 hours ago
-
Middle East, world cannot 'afford more war': UN chief6 hours ago