Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 31 24 6 1 67 20 78

Barcelona 31 21 7 3 62 34 70

Girona 31 20 5 6 63 39 65

Atletico Madrid 31 19 4 8 59 36 61

--------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 31 16 9 6 51 29 57

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 31 13 11 7 45 33 50

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 31 11 12 8 38 37 45

Valencia 30 12 8 10 33 32 44

Villarreal 31 10 9 12 49 54 39

Getafe 31 9 12 10 37 43 39

Osasuna 30 11 6 13 36 43 39

Las Palmas 31 10 7 14 29 35 37

Sevilla 31 8 10 13 39 44 34

Alaves 31 8 8 15 26 38 32

Real Mallorca 31 6 13 12 25 36 31

Rayo Vallecano 31 6 13 12 25 38 31

Celta Vigo 31 6 10 15 33 46 28

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 31 4 13 14 21 41 25

Granada 31 3 8 20 32 60 17

Almeria 31 1 11 19 30 62 14

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated