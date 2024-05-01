Football: UEFA Champions League Result
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) UEFA Champions League result on Tuesday:
Semi-finals, first legs
In Munich, Germany
Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Sane 53, Kane 57-pen) Real Madrid (ESP) 2 (Vinicius Junior 24, 83-pen)
Playing Wednesday (1900 GMT)
In Dortmund, Germany
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
-- Second legs to be played on May 7 + 8
