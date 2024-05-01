Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Result

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League result

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) UEFA Champions League result on Tuesday:

Semi-finals, first legs

In Munich, Germany

Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Sane 53, Kane 57-pen) Real Madrid (ESP) 2 (Vinicius Junior 24, 83-pen)

Playing Wednesday (1900 GMT)

In Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

-- Second legs to be played on May 7 + 8

More Stories From World