Football: World Cup African Qualifying Tables
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 01:40 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) World Cup qualifying tables in Africa on Thursday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Egypt 1 1 0 0 6 0 3
Ethiopia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
S. Leone 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
B. Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
G. Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Djibouti 1 0 0 1 0 6 0
Group B
DR Congo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Sudan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Togo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mauritania 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Group C
Lesotho 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Nigeria 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Rwanda 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Group D
Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
C.
Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Eswatini 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mauritius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Group F
Burundi 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Gabon 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
I. Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seychelles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gambia 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Kenya 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Group G
Algeria 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Mozambique 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Botswana 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Somalia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States; four best-ranked runners-up go into play-offs and the winners enter an inter-continental tournament.