Football: World Cup African Qualifying Tables

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) World Cup qualifying tables in Africa on Thursday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Egypt 1 1 0 0 6 0 3

Ethiopia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

S. Leone 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

B. Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

G. Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Djibouti 1 0 0 1 0 6 0

Group B

DR Congo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Sudan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Togo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

S. Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mauritania 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group C

Lesotho 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Nigeria 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Rwanda 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

S. Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D

Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

C.

Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Eswatini 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mauritius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F

Burundi 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

Gabon 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

I. Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Seychelles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Gambia 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

Kenya 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Group G

Algeria 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Mozambique 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Botswana 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

Somalia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States; four best-ranked runners-up go into play-offs and the winners enter an inter-continental tournament.

