Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results - 2nd Update
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
Men
4th rd
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x23) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4)
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x17) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x21) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x4) 6-3, 6-4
Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x24) 6-2, 6-4
Women
Quarter-finals
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x11) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2
