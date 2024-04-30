Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results - 2nd Update

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Men

4th rd

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x23) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4)

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x17) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x21) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x4) 6-3, 6-4

Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x24) 6-2, 6-4

Women

Quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x11) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2

