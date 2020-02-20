Tatyana Bakalchuk, the co-founder and owner of Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, has topped the ranking of the country's wealthiest women, overtaking long-time leader Yelena Baturina, the head of Inteco Management construction company, according to Forbes magazine

According to the media outlet, over the past year, Bakalchuk's fortune has increased by $400 million, and as of February 20, it remains at $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, Baturina's fortune has remained unchanged and currently amounts to $1.2 billion. In 2019, Wildberries' turnover grew by 88 percent and amounted to 223.5 billion rubles ($3.

5 billion).

The company's own network of points for issuing orders exceeded 6,300 in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. In 2019, Wildberries announced plans to enter the Polish market, and in January, the company launched sales there.

In 2018, Bakalchuk appeared on the list of the richest people in Russia for the first time, with Forbes estimating her fortune at $600 million.

Baturina, the widow of former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, has been on the Forbes list of Russia's wealthiest people since 2004, starting from $1 billion. Over the past two years, Baturina's fortune has remained unchanged at $1.2 billion.