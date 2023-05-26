UrduPoint.com

Ford Electric Cars To Gain Access To Tesla's Superchargers In North America From 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Ford Electric Cars to Gain Access to Tesla's Superchargers in North America From 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Ford has announced a deal with Tesla that will give owners of its electric vehicles access to Tesla's fast-charging Supercharger stations across North America starting in spring 2024.

"Starting early next year, Ford EV customers will have access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada," a Ford announcement read.

Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit owners will be able to charge their e-vehicles at Tesla stations via an adapter, in addition to Ford's 10,000 charging stations.

"Widespread access to fast-charging is absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand, and this breakthrough agreement comes as we are ramping up production of our popular Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning," Ford CEO Jim Farley said.

Starting in 2025, Ford also plans to equip its next-generation electric vehicles with Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors, eliminating the need for an adapter.

Elon Musk's Tesla hailed the deal as a move forward toward transition to sustainable energy, saying it hoped that more electric vehicles would adopt its NACS standard for direct access to its network of fast chargers.

