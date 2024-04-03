Foreign Enterprises Upbeat About China's Development Of New Quality Productive Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Not a long time ago, dozens of ice resurfacers and snow-making machines produced by TechnoAlpin have been transported from its logistics and warehousing center in Hebei to ice and snow venues around the world.
"This year, TechnoAlpin will continue to focus on the Chinese market, increase the investment technology, promote the manufacturing of ice and snow-making equipment to better serve the customers," said Shen Yumei, the marketing manager of TechnoAlpin China. TechnoAlpin is a leading supplier of snowmaking equipment headquartered in Italy.
With greater consumption and improvement of the industry, winter sports are no longer limited to the winter season only.
"The demand for ice and snow equipment from customers is developing towards greater efficiency, environmental protection, and intelligence, which prompts us to increase our research and development efforts and extend our product lines," Shen added.
Accelerating the development of new quality productive forces, promoting high-quality development, and shaping new drivers of economic development, China not only provides new opportunities for the optimization of domestic industrial layout, but also provides new opportunities for the development of foreign-funded enterprises in China, strengthening their confidence in investment and development.
