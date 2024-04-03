Open Menu

Foreign Enterprises Upbeat About China's Development Of New Quality Productive Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Foreign enterprises upbeat about China's development of new quality productive forces

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Not a long time ago, dozens of ice resurfacers and snow-making machines produced by TechnoAlpin have been transported from its logistics and warehousing center in Hebei to ice and snow venues around the world.

"This year, TechnoAlpin will continue to focus on the Chinese market, increase the investment technology, promote the manufacturing of ice and snow-making equipment to better serve the customers," said Shen Yumei, the marketing manager of TechnoAlpin China. TechnoAlpin is a leading supplier of snowmaking equipment headquartered in Italy.

With greater consumption and improvement of the industry, winter sports are no longer limited to the winter season only.

"The demand for ice and snow equipment from customers is developing towards greater efficiency, environmental protection, and intelligence, which prompts us to increase our research and development efforts and extend our product lines," Shen added.

Accelerating the development of new quality productive forces, promoting high-quality development, and shaping new drivers of economic development, China not only provides new opportunities for the optimization of domestic industrial layout, but also provides new opportunities for the development of foreign-funded enterprises in China, strengthening their confidence in investment and development.

Related Topics

World Snow Technology Sports China Italy Market From Industry

Recent Stories

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

37 minutes ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

48 minutes ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

15 hours ago
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

15 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

15 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

15 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

15 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

15 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

15 hours ago

More Stories From World