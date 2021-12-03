UrduPoint.com

Format Of Putin-Modi Ties Allows Discussing Complex Issues - Russian Presidential Aide

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:36 PM

The format of relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi allows the sides to discuss the most complex and delicate issues of international agenda, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the contacts between the two leaders were maintained in an online format, but at the same time they continue to be regular. A special format of relations has been built between the leaders, a face-to-face format ... allows (them) to frankly discuss the most difficult and most delicate issues of the international situation," Ushakov told reporters.

Military and technical cooperation is still one of the most important in the context of cooperation between Russia and India, the official noted.

Following a high-level summit during Putin's visit to India on December 6, the sides are expected to sign some 10 bilateral agreements, including on energy, space.

The official also said that the trade turnover between India and Russia had fully recovered and increased by more than 38% to $8.8 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

