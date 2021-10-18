UrduPoint.com

Former British Spy Admits His Dossier On Trump Not 100% Accurate

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:46 PM

Former British Spy Admits His Dossier on Trump Not 100% Accurate

Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who prepared a dossier with a compromising evidence on former US President Donald Trump, has admitted that the materials he provided were not completely accurate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who prepared a dossier with a compromising evidence on former US President Donald Trump, has admitted that the materials he provided were not completely accurate.

"I'm prepared to accept that not everything in the dossier is 100% accurate," Steele said in an exclusive ABC news documentary "Out of the Shadows."

The ex-spy stressed, however, that he continues to "stand by the work we did, the sources that we had, and the professionalism which we applied to it."

The dossier was prepared by Steele in 2016 at the request of and paid for by Trump's political competitor Hillary Clinton and contained allegedly compromising materials. The document was leaked to the press after the 2016 election. In May, The Telegraph reported that Steele had produced a second dossier on the former US president for the FBI.

The report claimed that Russia had compromising evidence on Trump. The US intelligence services, which at the time were still led by Barack Obama's appointees, neither confirmed nor denied the content of the dossier.

Trump himself repeatedly called the report fake and said the accusations had a clear political motive. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the dossier as a media speculation.

In July 2020, US media unearthed the identities of informants of Steele's dossier. They included US-based Eurasia expert Igor Danchenko, who was born in Ukraine and grew up in Russia, and Cyprus-based PR worker Olga Galkina. Galkina was purportedly the person behind the allegation that Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen met with Russian intelligence officers in Prague in 2016.

From 2016 to 2017, the FBI was conducting a counterintelligence probe in order to find out whether Trump colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election. The FBI's investigation was eventually taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller who found no evidence to support the alleged Trump-Russia collusion.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Ukraine Russia Hillary Clinton Trump Prague May July FBI 2017 2016 2020 Media Government

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins from Wednesday

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins from Wednesday

26 seconds ago
 Moscow Will Not Pretend That Changes in Relations ..

Moscow Will Not Pretend That Changes in Relations With NATO Possible in Near Fut ..

2 minutes ago
 Five including police personnel injured in Quetta ..

Five including police personnel injured in Quetta blast

2 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-N ..

Arrangements finalized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 Grand Prix of 2021 Stenin Int'l Photo Contest Goes ..

Grand Prix of 2021 Stenin Int'l Photo Contest Goes to Russia, Turkey

2 minutes ago
 23,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

23,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.