Former British Spy Admits His Dossier on Trump Not 100% Accurate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who prepared a dossier with a compromising evidence on former US President Donald Trump, has admitted that the materials he provided were not completely accurate.

"I'm prepared to accept that not everything in the dossier is 100% accurate," Steele said in an exclusive ABC news documentary "Out of the Shadows."

The ex-spy stressed, however, that he continues to "stand by the work we did, the sources that we had, and the professionalism which we applied to it."

The dossier was prepared by Steele in 2016 at the request of and paid for by Trump's political competitor Hillary Clinton and contained allegedly compromising materials. The document was leaked to the press after the 2016 election. In May, The Telegraph reported that Steele had produced a second dossier on the former US president for the FBI.

The report claimed that Russia had compromising evidence on Trump. The US intelligence services, which at the time were still led by Barack Obama's appointees, neither confirmed nor denied the content of the dossier.

Trump himself repeatedly called the report fake and said the accusations had a clear political motive. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the dossier as a media speculation.

In July 2020, US media unearthed the identities of informants of Steele's dossier. They included US-based Eurasia expert Igor Danchenko, who was born in Ukraine and grew up in Russia, and Cyprus-based PR worker Olga Galkina. Galkina was purportedly the person behind the allegation that Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen met with Russian intelligence officers in Prague in 2016.

From 2016 to 2017, the FBI was conducting a counterintelligence probe in order to find out whether Trump colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election. The FBI's investigation was eventually taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller who found no evidence to support the alleged Trump-Russia collusion.