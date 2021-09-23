Former Nazi Helmut Oberlander Dies In Canada Before He Could Be Deported - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 07:46 PM
Former Nazi Helmut Oberlander died in Canada before the deportation hearings against him were concluded, the Canadian Press reported on Wednesday
The 97-year-old died in his home surrounded by loved ones, according to a family statement obtained by the news agency.