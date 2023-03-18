UrduPoint.com

Former US President Donald Trump Returns to Facebook for First Post Since 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump on Friday published his first post on Facebook (banned in Russia) since being removed from the platform after the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

"I'M BACK!" Trump said in a post.

Last month, Facebook reinstated Trump's account after a two-year suspension.

Trump's account was restored due to the risk of Trump's online activity to public safety receding, the company said.

However, Trump now faces heightened penalties for violations on the platform, Facebook also said.

Trump's last post prior to suspension, made on January 6, urged demonstrators at the US Capitol to "remain peaceful" and respect law enforcement.

More Stories From World

