Forth COVID Wave Starts in Italy as Deaths Up by Nearly Half in One Week - Foundation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The forth wave of COVID-19 began in Italy, where the deaths rose by 46% in the course of one week, the Gimbe health foundation said on Thursday.

According to the foundation, the country logged 111 deaths from July 21-27, which is 46% more than in the previous week. Also, the number of new infections grew by 64.8% up to 31,963 cases in a week. Hospitalizations have risen by 34.

9%, while patients in the intensive care are now 14.5% more than a week ago.

Last week, the Italian Council of Ministers announced the extension of emergency due to COVID-19 until December 31, introduction of health passes for indoor events and new criteria for color coding of the regions under the new COVID-19 measures package. The first COVID-19 state of emergency was declared in Italy on January 31, 2020.

Over 50% of the population older than 12 are fully vaccinated.