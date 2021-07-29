UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forth COVID Wave Starts In Italy As Deaths Up By Nearly Half In One Week - Foundation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:52 PM

Forth COVID Wave Starts in Italy as Deaths Up by Nearly Half in One Week - Foundation

The forth wave of COVID-19 began in Italy, where the deaths rose by 46% in the course of one week, the Gimbe health foundation said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The forth wave of COVID-19 began in Italy, where the deaths rose by 46% in the course of one week, the Gimbe health foundation said on Thursday.

According to the foundation, the country logged 111 deaths from July 21-27, which is 46% more than in the previous week. Also, the number of new infections grew by 64.8% up to 31,963 cases in a week. Hospitalizations have risen by 34.

9%, while patients in the intensive care are now 14.5% more than a week ago.

Last week, the Italian Council of Ministers announced the extension of emergency due to COVID-19 until December 31, introduction of health passes for indoor events and new criteria for color coding of the regions under the new COVID-19 measures package. The first COVID-19 state of emergency was declared in Italy on January 31, 2020.

Over 50% of the population older than 12 are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Italy January July December 2020 From

Recent Stories

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

24 minutes ago

Witchcraft killings of people with albinism rose d ..

2 minutes ago

Yellen, Iraq Finance Minister Meet to Discuss US S ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-China unique, robust relationship proves resil ..

2 minutes ago

US, South Korean Diplomats Hold Talks After Reacti ..

2 minutes ago

Establishment Division notifies transfer, posting ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.