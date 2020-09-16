UrduPoint.com
Forty Injured After School Bus, Train Collide In New Zealand - Healthcare Charity

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Forty Injured After School Bus, Train Collide in New Zealand - Healthcare Charity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Forty people have been injured in New Zealand in a serious crash involving a school bus and a train, the country's charitable healthcare organization St John said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place at about 08:00 local time on Wednesday (20:00 GMT on Tuesday) on Railway Road near the village of Bunnythorpe in the Manawatu-Whanganui region.

"We are assessing 40 patients whose conditions vary from moderate to minor. We will update you with any further information as it comes to hand," the organization said.

The charity added that it had dispatched four ambulances, two managers and a response team to the scene.

Meanwhile, the police said that 41 people ” high school students and a driver ” were in the bus at the time of the incident, adding that the driver died at the scene.

