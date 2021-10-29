UrduPoint.com

Forward-Looking Statement Expected To Come From Biden, Macron Meeting - Sullivan

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

Forward-Looking Statement Expected to Come From Biden, Macron Meeting - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that he expects a forward-looking statement to come out of the bilateral meeting on Friday between US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I do expect there will be a statement coming out of the meeting, I think it will be a forward-looking statement that details areas of cooperation between the US and France on counterterrorism, on the Indo-Pacific, on issues related to how we deepen our own dialogues in energy and technology and other areas, so there will be a number of substantive elements to that statement that you will see when it comes out after the meeting tomorrow," Sullivan told a press briefing.

Biden will meet with Macron in Rome on Friday in the lead-up to the G20 World Leaders' Summit and the UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow next week. This will be their first meeting since the US, the UK and Australia unveiled their AUKUS defense pact, which saw Canberra ditch a bilateral $66 billion submarine deal with Paris.

