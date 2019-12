Four people including the gunman were killed and seven others injured in a shooting at a US Naval base in the state of Florida, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said during a press conference on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Four people including the gunman were killed and seven others injured in a shooting at a US Naval base in the state of Florida , Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said during a press conference on Friday.

"As of right now, we do have four deceased and approximately eight total, that includes the ones that have deceased by the way, that are injured," Morgan said.