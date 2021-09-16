UrduPoint.com

Four People Detained In Case Related To Threats To Synagogue In Germany - Authorities

Four People Detained In Case Related to Threats to Synagogue in Germany - Authorities

Four people, including a 16-years old local of Syrian descent, were detained on Thursday in connection with threats of an attack on a synagogue in the German city of Hagen, Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Four people, including a 16-years old local of Syrian descent, were detained on Thursday in connection with threats of an attack on a synagogue in the German city of Hagen, Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, said.

Earlier in the day, German media reported, citing authorities of the North Rhine-Westphalia state, that one person had been arrested by the police in a special operation near a synagogue in Hagen.

"Investigations by the criminal police have led this morning to the identification and preliminary detention of a 16-year-old Syrian-born Hagen local. During the search of the apartment, three more people were found, they were detained. The involvement of these persons in the crime is under investigation," Reul told reporters, as broadcast by the N24 tv channel.

The minister also said that authorities have received credible data that an attack on the synagogue was possible during the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday.

"The specific time of the attack, the place of the attack and Names of criminals were known," Reul said.

On Wednesday evening, armed police units patrolled the area near the synagogue after receiving information about a possible attack. The street where the building is located was blocked. The local police confirmed that information about a possible attack was correct and that law enforcement was keeping in touch with the city's Jewish community to ensure residents' safety.

