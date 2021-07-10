UrduPoint.com
Four Police Officers Killed, 7 Injured In Car Explosion In Somali Capital - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) At least 4 police officers were killed and seven injured on Saturday in a car bombing in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, the local radio station Radio Dalsan reported, citing police sources.

The suicide bomber targeted a motorcade escorting the Mogadishu police chief Farhan Mohamud Qaroleh who managed to survive the attack.

"I survived the explosion of a car that was targeted by mercenaries. The Al-Shabab militants are not only my enemies, but of all the [Somali] people," Qaroleh said on Facebook.

No extremist group has declared itself responsible for the atatck yet.

The Al-Shabab, mentioned by Qaroleh, is fighting to overthrow Somalia's government and creating obstacles to UN humanitarian aid campaigns in the country. The group is linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia).

