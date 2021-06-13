UrduPoint.com
France Administered At Least 1 Shot Against COVID-19 To 30 Mln People - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Some 30 million French citizens received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine across the country, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday.

On Friday, the prime minister said that the number of citizens vaccinated with at least one dose against the coronavirus would climb to 30 million by Saturday. He noted that such a rate was supposed to be reached three days later.

"Goal achieved! Thank you to all those who are mobilizing for vaccination: it is thanks to you that we will win the battle against the virus," Castex tweeted, urging those who have not yet been inoculated to receive shots against the virus.

On June 9, France launched the third stage of easing the pandemic-linked lockdown, which entails, in particular, the moving of curfew to 11 p.m. (21:00 GMT) and reopening of borders to foreign arrivals under certain health rules. According to the national strategy, the countrywide lockdown is expected to be completely lifted on June 30.

To date, the French health authorities have confirmed some 5.8 million COVID-19 infections and over 100,000 related fatalities.

