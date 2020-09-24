UrduPoint.com
France Analyzed Navalny Samples In Bouchet Military Lab - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:38 PM

France analyzed samples from Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in a military laboratory in Bouchet, in the central department of Essonne, French newspaper Le Figaro said, citing the Ministry of Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) France analyzed samples from Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in a military laboratory in Bouchet, in the central department of Essonne, French newspaper Le Figaro said, citing the Ministry of Armed Forces.

The ultra-secure laboratory, which was accredited by the Organization on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, found traces of a nerve agent on the samples, Le Figaro reported.

"We conducted analyses which confirmed the use of a neurotoxicant," Le Figaro was told by the Ministry of Armed Forces.

The ministry told Sputnik earlier in the month that "a French military laboratory took part in the analyses" but declined from mentioning its name or location.

The findings back the conclusion reached by German experts who said they have established that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group of toxins.

The German government earlier said that the conclusions were confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden.

Conversely, tests conducted by doctors in Russia did not show traces of poison in Navalny's system, prompting Moscow to demand that Germany provide evidence to back up its claims. However, none has been received as of yet.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight in Russia on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transport, the 44-year-old was flown to the Berlin-based Charite clinic for further treatment.

Navalny was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

