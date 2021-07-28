France calls on Tunisia to 'rapidly' name PM and cabinet

France on Wednesday urged Tunisia to rapidly appoint a new prime minister and government as the north African country lurched further into political uncertainty

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :France on Wednesday urged Tunisia to rapidly appoint a new prime minister and government as the north African country lurched further into political uncertainty.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his counterpart Othman Jerandi that Tunisians were expecting such a move, after President Kais Saied sacked more officials, having earlier suspended parliament and assumed executive powers in what opponents have labelled a "coup".