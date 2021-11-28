UrduPoint.com

France Extends Restrictions On Travel From 7 Southern African Countries - Gov't

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 12:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) France extends its restrictions on travel from seven southern African countries until December 1, amid the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, the government has said.

The reports about the new variant prompted the EU countries to restrict travel from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique.

In France, the restrictions were supposed to last until November 29.

"The date 'November 29, 2021' is changed to 'December 1, 2021,'" the government said in a decree, which updates the previous one.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identified on Friday the new South African strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations ” 32 ” which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

