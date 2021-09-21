France Organizing International Conference on Libya November 12 - Foreign Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) France will host an international conference on Libya on November 12, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"France is organizing an international conference on Libya on November 12," the minister said at a press conference on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The event was broadcast on social networks of the French mission to the UN.