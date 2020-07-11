UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Regrets Ankara's Decision To Reconvert Hagia Sophia Into Mosque - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 05:00 AM

France Regrets Ankara's Decision to Reconvert Hagia Sophia Into Mosque - Foreign Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) France regrets the decision by Turkey to transform Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

On Friday, Turkey's highest administrative court, the Council of State, annulled the 1934 decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum, meaning it can now be used as a mosque. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already signed the necessary decree.

"France expresses regret over the decision of the Turkish Council of State on changing the status of the Hagia Sophia cathedral museum as well as the decree of President Erdogan on transferring it under the control of the Directorate of Religious Affairs," Le Drian said in a statement on late Friday.

The French foreign minister stressed that Ankara's move posed a threat to Haghia Sophia as one of the most significant symbols of the secular nature of the Turkish state.

"Haghia Sophia should continue to represent the diversity of the religious heritage, dialogue and tolerance," Le Drian added.

Hagia Sophia was founded by Byzantine Emperor Justinian as a cathedral and was opened in December 537. The cathedral, considered the epitome of Byzantine architecture, was the world's largest building for over a thousand years. After the capture of Constantinople by the Ottomans and the fall of the Byzantine Empire in 1453, the cathedral was converted into a mosque, but since 1934, the building, by a decree of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, became a museum and was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Related Topics

World Turkey France Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan December Mosque Church Court

Recent Stories

UAE ranked 1st in Arab region, 8th globally in UN& ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

4 hours ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

4 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

6 hours ago

UN expert asks India to end its repressive measure ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.