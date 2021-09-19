UrduPoint.com

France, Russia Agree Modalities Of Settling Champagne Import Controversy - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

France, Russia Agree Modalities of Settling Champagne Import Controversy - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) The agriculture ministries of France and Russia have reached an agreement on how to work out the imports of sparkling wine in line with the new Russian law on liquor labeling, French Minister of Agriculture and food, Julien Denormandie, said.

Imports of French champagne had been suspended in Russia since July before the Comite Champagne ” a trade association of companies involved in production and trade of the region's signature sparkling wine ” agreed to resume exports in compliance with the new Russian law on labeling on September 15.

"We have reached an agreement on the working method to clarify the new Russian wine law and find a solution to the current situation with our champagne," Denormandie said on Twitter following a meeting with Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergey Levin on the sidelines of the meeting of G20 agriculture ministers.

Russia amended its wine law in July, mandating all foreign exporters to label their product as igristoye vino (sparkling wine) while reserving the term shampanskoye (champagne) for Russian-made sparkling wine only. This prompted Moet Hennessy to suspend exports to Russia on July 16.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Twitter Agriculture France Levin July September All Agreement

Recent Stories

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sun ..

Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sunday

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guin ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guinea

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.