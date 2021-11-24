UrduPoint.com

France Says 5 Migrants Dead After Boat Sinks In Channel

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:06 PM

France says 5 migrants dead after boat sinks in Channel

At least five migrants died on Wednesday seeking to cross the Channel from France to England when their boat sank off the coast of the northern port of Calais, French authorities said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :At least five migrants died on Wednesday seeking to cross the Channel from France to England when their boat sank off the coast of the northern port of Calais, French authorities said.

The French interior ministry said in a statement that French patrol vessel found five corpses and five more people unconscious in the water after a fisherman sounded the alarm about the accident.

