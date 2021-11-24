France says 5 migrants dead after boat sinks in Channel

At least five migrants died on Wednesday seeking to cross the Channel from France to England when their boat sank off the coast of the northern port of Calais, French authorities said

The French interior ministry said in a statement that French patrol vessel found five corpses and five more people unconscious in the water after a fisherman sounded the alarm about the accident.