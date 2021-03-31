UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron To Address Nation As Covid Cases Soar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:13 PM

France's Macron to address nation as Covid cases soar

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a prime-time television address Wednesday, under pressure to stem soaring Covid-19 cases and respond to criticism that he has allowed the pandemic to run out of control

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron will make a prime-time television address Wednesday, under pressure to stem soaring Covid-19 cases and respond to criticism that he has allowed the pandemic to run out of control.

At the end of January, the 43-year-old president bucked the European trend and went against the recommendation of his scientific advisers by deciding that France would not enter a third lockdown.

For a month, the bet looked to have paid off as new cases flatlined at around 20,000 a day in February, with France in a state of semi-openness -- under a night-time curfew, but with shops and schools open.

But with daily cases having doubled to around 40,000 and hospitals in infection hotspots like Paris overflowing, the tide looks to have turned against the former investment banker amid pleas from medics for tighter restrictions.

He will address the nation at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) following a weekly meeting of top cabinet ministers, with several options reportedly under consideration including the much-resisted national lockdown.

Other more likely choices include a further tightening of measures in the worst-hit areas, including the closure of schools, and a widening of restrictions to cover more parts of France.

Up until now, Macron's government has trumpeted a "third way" to manage the crisis, which has sought to contain the spread of the virus without issuing stay-at-home orders that have significant mental health and economic repercussions.

The spread of the more contagious "British variant", as well as a sluggish vaccine campaign, have left this strategy under fire from political opponents and many epidemiologists.

Exhausted medics in Paris have taken to the airwaves to condemn Macron in recent days and warn they will soon have to start "triage" -- selecting patients for intensive care based on their survival chances.

"Since January, we have had political decision with no scientific coherence," Gilles Pialoux, head of infectious diseases at the saturated Tenon hospital in Paris, told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

"We've lost so much time that the measures now will be harder and last for longer."On Tuesday health authorities reported an additional 569 intensive care cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number since April 2020, when the first wave of coronavirus cases hit.

Related Topics

Fire France Paris January February April 2020 TV From Government Cabinet Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says There Are Chances for Compromise in JC ..

2 minutes ago

PoR card renewal, verification exercise for Afghan ..

2 minutes ago

Bale praises caretaker boss Page after 'massive wi ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt's commerce reputation survives Suez blockage ..

4 minutes ago

IUB starts STEMS 2021 conference

4 minutes ago

Two killed in Bannu armed clash

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.