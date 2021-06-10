UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frankfurt Police Special Forces Disbanded Over Far-Right Messages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

Frankfurt Police Special Forces Disbanded Over Far-Right Messages

The German city of Frankfurt's Special Task Force (SEK) is being disbanded at an order of the Hessian state minister in charge of interior, his office announced on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The German city of Frankfurt's Special Task Force (SEK) is being disbanded at an order of the Hessian state minister in charge of interior, his office announced on Thursday.

This comes a day after prosecutors said an investigation was underway into 18 serving and one former officers who exchanged far-right messages and imagery in chat groups in 2016 and 2017. Hesse's interior ministry said three were being probed for condoning the messaging.

"Today, we begin a fundamental new start for SEK.

The tactical police force will be profoundly restructured. Furthermore, it must have a completely new leadership culture at the lower and middle levels," State Interior Minister Peter Beuth said.

German police and armed forces have been hit by scandals over suspected far-right extremism among their members. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer disbanded a company of the military's special forces last year over similar allegations.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Interior Minister German Company Frankfurt Swedish Krona 2017 2016

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and A ..

15 minutes ago

US Orders Amazon to Pay Delivery Drivers $61.7Mln ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi and Italian Defence Minister d ..

30 minutes ago

Meduza Editor-in-Chief Denies Rumors of Outlet Shu ..

2 minutes ago

US Trade Representative Says to Join Biden in Brus ..

2 minutes ago

First Line of Nord Stream 2 to Be Prepared, Tested ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.