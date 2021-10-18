UrduPoint.com

French Ambassador In Minsk Did Not Present Credentials Over Non-Recognition Of Elections

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

French Ambassador in Minsk Did Not Present Credentials Over Non-Recognition of Elections

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) French Ambassador to Belarus Nicolas de Lacoste said on Monday that the decision for his departure from Minsk is the fact that he did not present credentials over the non-recognition of Belarusian elections by Paris.

"Unfortunately, my wife and I are forced to leave Belarus. As you know, France did not recognize the results of the elections on August 9, 2020, and I did not present my credentials," the diplomat said in a farewell statement, published on the embassy's website.

