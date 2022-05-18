UrduPoint.com

French Ambassador Summoned To Russian Foreign Ministry Over Retaliatory Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 02:39 PM

French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday in connection with the announcement of retaliatory measures for the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

"The French ambassador has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the announcement of retaliatory measures for the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country," the ministry said.

