French Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Retaliatory Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday in connection with the announcement of retaliatory measures for the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

