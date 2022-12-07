UrduPoint.com

French Authorities Planning To Push EDF To Produce More Energy - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

French Authorities Planning to Push EDF to Produce More Energy - Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The French government intends to push energy giant EDF to produce more electricity to avoid blackouts this winter, the country's energy minister, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, said on Wednesday.

"Today our responsibility, the responsibility of the government, is to push EDF to produce more electricity and to promote the 'energy sobriety plan,' which is paying off today: as RTE (French electricity network operator) reports, the reduction in energy consumption this week amounted to 8.3%. This figure is equal to the energy consumption of six nuclear reactors. This is a lot," the minister said in an interview with French broadcaster RMC/BFMTV.

In early October, the French government launched its "energy sobriety plan" to prepare for winter without Russian gas supplies. The goal is to reduce France's energy consumption by 10% in two years and to ensure that the country spends the winter months without gas or electricity shortages. According to the plan, the temperature in the premises of private houses and administrative buildings should not exceed 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit). The government may also shorten the heating season depending on weather conditions.

