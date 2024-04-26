French Barber Still Trimming At 90
French barber Roger Amilhastre, 90, could have hung up his clippers decades ago but he said his passion for hair gives him a reason to get up in the morning
"I love this job, it's in my bones," he said, leaning on one of his cast-iron barber's chairs from the 1940s.
"And despite my age, my hands still don't shake."
Even with arthritis, he is on his feet from Tuesday to Saturday, tending to his customers' hair and beards in his shop in the small southern town of Saint-Girons in the foothills of the Pyrenees.
"I would have liked to retire at 60, but my wife was sick and I needed to pay for the care home," he said, which cost more than 2,000 Euros ($2,150) a month.
Even after his wife died in January, he kept going to work to stave off the sad thoughts.
"I'm not grumpy getting up" to go to work, he said.
France's national hairdressers' union believes Amilhastre may be France's oldest active barber.
"We have a few who continue late in life, but 90 years old is exceptional," union president Christophe Dore told AFP.
"I'm not sure if he is France's oldest barber, but if not, he can't be far off," he added.
