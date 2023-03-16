UrduPoint.com

French Citizens Continue To Protest Against Pension Reform Across Country - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 10:35 PM

French Citizens Continue to Protest Against Pension Reform Across Country - Reports

Protesters in different regions of France have continued their strikes against the controversial pension reform following the decision of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to invoke article 49.3 of the constitution to pass the bill without parliamentary approval, French media reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Protesters in different regions of France have continued their strikes against the controversial pension reform following the decision of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to invoke article 49.3 of the constitution to pass the bill without parliamentary approval, French media reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Borne said that the government had adopted the law on raising the retirement age in the country after she invoked article 49.3 of the constitution.

The police dispersed a picket of garbage collectors in the Paris suburb of Vitry-sur-Seine with tear gas, the Franceinfo radio reported.

In addition, the demonstrators blocked roads in the city of Rennes in the north of the country to impede traffic. The protesters also burned tires and garbage cans, and erected fences using garbage containers, the report noted, adding that as a result of the strike, traffic jams stretched for 40 kilometers (24.8 miles).

At the same time, in the western city of Brest, port workers set up a barricade of containers and restricted access to the commercial port, the report said.

In the south-eastern region of the country near the city of Valence, protesters blocked railway tracks, temporarily suspending train traffic, the France Bleu radio reported.

In January, Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the reform project, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months per year starting from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.

The draft reform has caused a massive backlash in French society. There have already been seven general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police France Traffic Brest Rennes Paris Same January September Gas Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

22 minutes ago
 Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

17 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR v ..

AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR violations in IIOJK

17 minutes ago
 Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian ..

Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destro ..

14 minutes ago
 US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute V ..

US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russ ..

14 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Se ..

Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North M ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.