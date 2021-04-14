UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Culture Minister Says Fire-Hit Notre-Dame To Reopen In 2024

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:16 PM

French Culture Minister Says Fire-Hit Notre-Dame to Reopen in 2024

The Paris Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was severely damaged by a major fire in 2019, will reopen in 2024, French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Wednesday, adding that 830 million euros (over $992 million) would be spent on restoration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The Paris Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was severely damaged by a major fire in 2019, will reopen in 2024, French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Wednesday, adding that 830 million Euros (over $992 million) would be spent on restoration.

"A considerable emotion gripped France and the world. 830M have been collected, I guarantee it. In 2024, Notre-Dame de Paris will be reopened," the upper parliamentary house tweeted, citing Bachelot.

A large fire engulfed the cathedral on April 15, 2019, prompting the collapse of its spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure.

Paris has ruled out the criminal motives behind the accident.

Restoration has resumed in April 2020 after a month-long halt due to the first nationwide lockdown introduced in France in March. The goal to renovate Notre-Dame over a five-year period was set by French President Emmanuel Macron, an initiative described as over-ambitious by some experts who claim that the restoration works will last at least ten years.

Related Topics

Accident Fire World France Paris March April Criminals 2019 2020 Church Million

Recent Stories

Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi extend ..

52 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister greets Arshad on winning go ..

4 minutes ago

Citizens asked to strictly follow Corona SoPs in o ..

4 minutes ago

Palitha applauds government's decision to National ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh government failed to control price hike: PTI ..

4 minutes ago

ATCs in Lahore closed for ten day due to Coronavir ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.