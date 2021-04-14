French Culture Minister Says Fire-Hit Notre-Dame to Reopen in 2024

The Paris Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was severely damaged by a major fire in 2019, will reopen in 2024, French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Wednesday, adding that 830 million euros (over $992 million) would be spent on restoration

"A considerable emotion gripped France and the world. 830M have been collected, I guarantee it. In 2024, Notre-Dame de Paris will be reopened," the upper parliamentary house tweeted, citing Bachelot.

A large fire engulfed the cathedral on April 15, 2019, prompting the collapse of its spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure.

Paris has ruled out the criminal motives behind the accident.

Restoration has resumed in April 2020 after a month-long halt due to the first nationwide lockdown introduced in France in March. The goal to renovate Notre-Dame over a five-year period was set by French President Emmanuel Macron, an initiative described as over-ambitious by some experts who claim that the restoration works will last at least ten years.